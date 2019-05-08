Alpha swim school awarded for excellence in water safety

LEARNING to swim may not be a high priority for many who live in remote Queensland communities, but Danielle Taylor from Alpha Learn to Swim believes it should top the list.

Alpha Learn to Swim, based in remote Central Queensland, attended the Australia Swim Coaches and Teachers Association and Swim Australia annual awards gala over the weekend and returned home with their hands full.

The small swim school from the tiny town of 500, managed to bag the award for "Australia's best swim school for community outreach service” for 2018, and Ms Taylor was named Swim Australia Swim teacher of the Year.

Ms Taylor was among Australian swimming elite as she received her award including Simon Cusack, the coach of Cate and Bronte Campbell, who took out Australian Coach of the Year.

"For a small swim school located in very remote Queensland, we thought this was a great effort, showing that we in rural Queensland can compete with the metropolitan centres,” she said.

Ms Taylor said she was "shocked and definitely wasn't expecting it” when her name was called for the award.

She attributed both hers and Alpha Learn to Swim's success to recent funding from Barcaldine Regional Council towards an eight-week drowning prevention program which allowed local children to access out of school swimming lessons for free.

She described the dynamics of swim teaching in a remote Queensland town with a focus on drowning prevention.

"Between Alpha, Jericho and school programs there are about 140 children during the season,” she said.

"In regional areas of Australia, drowning rates are a lot higher.

"In the rural areas these occur in waterways, and in Queensland there is a high incidence of drownings in dams.”

Ms Taylor grew up in Alpha and took up competitive swimming from a young age.

A water-based lifestyle has defined her career.

She currently wears two hats as the director of Alpha's Learn to Swim, and as senior project manager at Royal Life Saving Australia in Sydney.

Ms Taylor feared other people growing up in the the region were not getting enough exposure to swimming.

She said it was common for children in the area to go to boarding school, often on the coast, and not be prepared for a lifestyle around water.

"We have a lot of under fours who have never actually seen water on their property, because it hasn't rained,” she said.

"Some local families have eight or nine children and visit the beach every year.

"They are the driving factors for us.”

When asked how important it was to know how to swim when living in country Queensland, she said "It should be a number one priority for most families, regardless of where they live or grow up.”

Alpha Learn to Swim now has national recognition in water safety, as they have been invited to present at a world conference on drowning prevention in Durban, South Africa in October.