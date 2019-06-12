Menu
Toowoomba’s Maridahdi School is in negotiations for a site at Wynnum with the goal of opening as soon as January 2020.
Education

'Alternative' Toowoomba school eyes Brisbane for new site

by Stephanie Bennett, The Courier-Mail
12th Jun 2019 1:48 PM | Updated: 1:54 PM
ONE of Queensland's most unique and innovative schools has revealed its plans to open its first Brisbane location next year.

Toowoomba's Maridahdi School, which has students from kindergarten to Grade 6, is in negotiations for a site at Wynnum with the goal of opening as soon as January 2020.

At the current school students have no strict class or break times, don't wear a uniform and are free to work alongside students in different year levels and classes freely, while still learning the national curriculum.

Rising demand from parents for an alternative to mainstream education has seen the school, which has about 100 students, on the hunt for an appropriate Brisbane site for the past few years.

Founder and principal of the school, which took its first intake of Prep students in 2005, Louis Bradfield said it was important kids could "explore the tension between freedom and discipline".

"A child's access to possibilities increases through the use of childhood methodologies - play, imagination, risk taking, freedom and choice," he said.

"As such, children at Maridahdi are free to follow their curiosity and explore, hypothesise, experiment, play and make mistakes."

The school is set to hold an information evening about the proposed new Brisbane school on Thursday night at 7pm, at the Wynnum Library.

