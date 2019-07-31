Alton Downs crash claims a second life

A SECOND man has died after a horrific crash near Alton Downs earlier this month.

Rockhampton man Hamish Summers-Lawrie, 19, died in a Brisbane hospital yesterday.

Hamish fought hard for two weeks on life support in the intensive care unit at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital but his head injuries were too severe to overcome.

Tributes have flowed for Hamish.

Hamish's mum Natalea Summers, a Rockhampton jockey, posted on Facebook: "My son has his wings now.”

An outpouring of emotion followed, as family and friends remembered the young man who Natalea had previous described as "weird-arse, crazy, loveable and cheeky with a charming uniqueness.”

While he bravely fought for life, Natalea summed up her only child perfectly and beautifully with three paragraphs.

"It has become so incredibly clear there is not a single person who has met Hamish who hasn't been touched by him,” she said.

"He is someone you just cannot forget.

"He is my boy and he is amazing.”

A treasured family photo of Natalea Summers and her son, Hamish Summers-Lawrie. Contributed

Natalea's partner Darryl Johnston wrote on Facebook: "Rip mate you tried to hang on for as long as possible we will miss you and will be thinking of you all the time. I will take care of your mum I can promise you that.”

Nikki Bell wrote: "RIP Hamish...thank you for the laughter and the crazy antics you brought into the room every Monday and Wednesday whilst training. Too young. RIP x.

Clinton Pearce summed up Hamish with his comment: "Thoughts and prayers with you at this time - Hamish was a one of a kind person who will be remembered and loved by so many.”

Amy Sue wrote: "I am so sorry for your loss and he was an amazing, bright, funny, free spirited young man. Such a big beautiful heart. You are blessed to be his mom and he is blessed to be your son.”

Jessica Dixon wrote: "R.I.P beautiful boy. I can still feel your massive hugs and hear that beautiful goat laugh that just made us all so happy. We love you Hamish xxxxx.”

A GoFundMe campaign, which has raised more than $4000, is continuing.

"The funds will now be used to help with funeral costs and to help Nat through the next few months as she learns how to live without Hamish by her side,” Natalea's sister-in-law Coleen Forester said.

"The light of (Natalea's) world went out yesterday and all we can do is support her through this.”

Hamish was involved in single-vehicle crash near Rockhampton on July 15, which claimed the life of Kyi Wells, 16, and left Hamish's girlfriend, 16-year-old Clare Markwell, with lower limb injuries.

Police said investigations indicated that around 4pm, a car was travelling west along Malchi Nine Mile Road when it left the road and collided with a tree.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.