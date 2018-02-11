ALTON DOWNS CRASH: 'Serious concerns' for one person

Police block off Ridgelands Rd, Alton Downs at the Hunt Rd/McKenzie Rd intersection bout 1km down from a serious accident involving a car and a cattle truck.

UPDATE 1.30PM: Police have blocked Ridgelands Rd at the Hunt Rd/McKenzie Rd intersection after a crash.

It appears a cattle truck, carrying animals, was involved in the collision with a car.

Authorities earlier said there were "serious concerns" for the condition of one person.

It's understood two people were in the car.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit have arrived on scene.

UPDATE 1PM: A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service says there are "serious concerns" for the welfare of at least one person after a crash at Alton Downs.

Authorities are on scene and assessing the situation following the crash, involving a car and truck, on Ridgelands Rd.

The police spokesman said traffic control was in place.

BREAKING 12.30PM: Authorities are on their way to a two-vehicle crash at Alton Downs.

There are reports of multiple entrapments following a car and truck collision on Ridgelands Rd.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said they were still on their way to the scene.

It's understood a section of Ridgelands Rd has been closed.

Further details to come.