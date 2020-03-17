Alton Downs man to champion rural

Alton Downs farmer Peter Anderson, running for Division 5 in the Rockhampton council elections says he will be the voice of the “forgotten” farmers in the municipality.

“No one’s getting listened to out here, so we need to get out there and get things moving again,” he said.

“The rural people are being forgotten.”

Water security, horticulture and aquaculture were all things he wanted to see improved in his division.

“I’ve talked to the Federal Government and they do have funds available for water schemes out here, so I’ve been pushing hard,”Mr Anderson said.

“There’s a lot of potential out here and it’s not being used.”

In fact, Mr Anderson has already been tasked to work with council regarding getting schemes to the area. The $1 billion Rockhampton Ring Road project also has the support of Mr Anderson, but he said he knew full well the challenges of life on a flood plain.

“I believe it is a good thing, but I do get a bit sceptical about it going across floodplain,” he said.

“We should be hugging the high country.

“Being that I come from a transport and earthmoving industry, with a rural background, I do feel like I could have a lot of input in this project.

“We need to make sure it’s going to be something that will work well.”

The South Rockhampton flood levee is the project on everyone’s lips, but Mr Anderson said he needed more convincing before it got his support

He said the cost blowout was a concern and he wanted to see more proof that it could handle a major flood.

As for the incumbent councils’ support for the Adani coal mine, including its openness to part fund a fly in/fly out airport.

“You gotta make sure that the money that goes in eventually brings more back to our town,” he said.

“That’s where I would support it, but you have to have the figures there and it’s locked in.”