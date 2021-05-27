Alton Downs off limits for accused repeat DV offender

A man who has been held in custody for four months over a string of alleged domestic violence-related charges has been released on bail provided he maintain distance from the aggrieved.

On Monday, May 17, the magistrate heard the man, who is facing 14 charges, committed a similar prior offence in 2018, placing his hands around a woman’s neck and throat.

He intends to contest the latest charges.

Having gained gainful employment on a property one hour out of Rockhampton, the man was placed on a 6pm to 6am curfew, and is required to report to Gracemere police once a week.

The magistrate said the man must not got to Alton Downs, “full stop”, once he accompanied police there to pick up his personal property.

The defendant will reappear in the Magistrates Court on June 30.