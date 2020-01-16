Alton Downs water shortage hits ‘dire’ levels

THE WATER woes of the Alton Downs community and surrounding areas were laid bare at a public meeting on Tuesday night.

About 40 people gathered at the Alton Downs Hall where State Member for Mirani Stephen Andrew heard the concerns of residents suffering from the ongoing drought.

Many property owners, including Ridgelands couple Russ Tindall and Vanessa Southey, revealed they were on the brink of running out of water.

Mr Tindall summed up their situation using one word: “dire.”

“We’ve got nine dams and we’ve only got two left with water and they’re just about dry,” he said.

“The stock are in troughs now, we’ve fenced them off so they can’t get bogged.

“When the last two dams go dry, we’re done, we’ve got to cart water.

“We’ll have to kill, cull our stock.”

The meeting heard that despite talk for decades, at community forums like this one and also at various levels of politics, the people of Alton Downs and surrounds had never been connected to a main water pipeline servicing the area.

Instead, property owners have had to buy water allocations which, despite some challenges with the process, is actually the easier bit.

The harder part is finding the infrastructure to get the water from the Fitzroy River to their properties, or obtaining the relevant approvals to construct this infrastructure themselves.

Adding to the frustrations, many of the townsfolk can see the mighty Fitzroy from their land, such is its close proximity, but they can’t access the water that flows through the massive catchment.

A lot of property owners have built their own pipelines to the river in order to get water, but as Alton Downs resident Matthew Hinz explained, this has created its own situation.

“It’s a spaghetti of privately-owned pipelines out here,” he said.

“It’s a mess.”

Mr Hinz, who lives on a 60-acre block on Nicholson Rd, said he was “just getting by” there on bore water supply.

“It just keeps the cattle and small yard going,” he said.

Mr Hinz also has properties at Glenroy, 60km to the north-west.

That land is adjacent to the banks of the Fitzroy, but there he’s still having trouble accessing water.

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew said he arranged Tuesday’s public meeting after being approached by concerned locals.

“Water, and lack of it, is affecting farmers, graziers and domestic users as well,” he said.

“My thing was to have a look and see what we could do to come up with a solution in the interim to be able to get some water to these people because as it says in the constitution, water is a right, it’s not a privilege.

“These people have been here generational.

“They’ve put up with a lot – fires, droughts – like everyone else in Queensland.

“They’re that close to it (water) but they’re so far away from it - I just want to try and narrow that gap.”

Mr Andrew met with Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow and deputy mayor Tony Williams on Wednesday to discuss matters raised at the public meeting.

The MP said a possible interim solution, which was supported at the public meeting, was installing stand pipes in the South Yaamba area and also close by, to allow property owners access to water for their livestock.

At the public meeting, many of those in attendance wanted to ultimately see a main water pipeline built to service the area.