Altum eager to table new GKI funding strategy with State Gov

EAGER to progress the transfer of leases and commence its Great Keppel Island project, Altum Property Group is finalising an alternative funding strategy.

Following the passing of the company's October 30 contract deadline with Tower Holdings Pty Ltd to purchased the leases on GKI, Altum has issued an update on the project.

Altum director Rob McCready said the company remained committed to delivery the revitalisation of the GKI resort.

It comes as retired MP Kate Jones was today officially replaced by Stirling Hinchliffe as the Minister for Tourism Industry Development and Innovation.

"We are confident the State Government will be focused on transferring the leases once new ministers are in place," Mr McCready said.

"Going into the election, the $30m announced by Labor to fund common user infrastructure demonstrated its support of the project proceeding, and eclipsed the funds committed by the other major party.

"The Keppel electorate, which identified the GKI Resort Revitalisation Project as the number one issue leading into the election, appears to have rewarded this commitment to public infrastructure by returning the incumbent member Ms Brittany Lauga, and we congratulate Ms Lauga on her win."

Mr McCready said Ms Lauga, alongside former Tourism Minister Ms Jones, announced a list of works for the island in August, which Altum had continued to work through with the State Government.

"These works include a breakwall to facilitate all-weather, equitable access to the island for everyone and reduce erosion on Putney Beach," he said.

"The State Government's announcement required a restructure of the funding we had been negotiating to commence the project.

"We are currently finalising this alternative funding strategy and hope to table this with the current member and incoming ministers as soon as they are announced.

"As everyone who has worked with us knows, we love the island and look forward to the opportunity to work with the incoming Ministers to progress the transfer of the leases and commence the project."