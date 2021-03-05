Altum goes back to drawing board on GKI

Developer Altum Property Group has gone back to the drawing board on its Great Keppel Island project, on Thursday revealing it had revised its budget.

Altum also announced it had adjusted its program for common user infrastructure for Stages 1 and 2 of the GKI resort re-development, on the back of advice from Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Livingstone Shire Council and community stakeholders.

Altum director Rob McCready said the company had listened to what councillors said in a special meeting on Tuesday.

At that meeting, councillors voted not to officially endorse Altum Property Group’s and the GKI Progress Association’s list of Great Keppel Island infrastructure.

“We’ve listened to what councillors said in the meeting on Tuesday and have had multiple conversations with stakeholders,” Mr McCready said.

“We’ve gone back to the list of infrastructure which Ms Lauga announced on August 18th and have been able to re-work our budget to deliver not only everything that the local MP announced, but also incorporate most of council’s wishlist.”

Mr McCready said the company had done this by pushing back some of the items from its early works list to be delivered down the track instead.

“In doing this, we are confident that we can deliver everything deemed to be a priority by the councillors in the room, including the ferry terminal and barge ramp for safety and

access.

“This list of works has been costed in the market, we have quotes for all the significant pieces of infrastructure which will be delivered on time and on budget.

“These costings have come from proven, regional Queensland contractors.

“We will be working with the State Government and council to determine how best to deliver the list as soon as possible and have written to both the Keppel MP and Livingstone Shire Council with our revised budget requesting a joint meeting.”

Mr McCready said the company was very grateful for all the support it had received from the community over recent months and it was looking forward to getting to work in CQ.

The revised infrastructure list proposed by Altum for the $30m State Government investment, which would improve visitor experience and support the resort re-development project is:

A breakwall to facilitate environmentally sustainable and safe, all weather access for passenger ferries, boats and barges within which the barge ramp and ferry terminal will be located;

Water supply and treatment infrastructure;

Roads containing reticulated power, water and sewerage lines;

Rehabilitation of existing walking trails and new walking trails;

Communications infrastructure;

A cyclone rated ferry terminal with jetty structure and floating pontoons;

A barge slant boat ramp;

Solar power with backup generators;

Visitor facilities including amenities, shade and seating which will form part of the refurbishment of the existing main Resort building;

New viewing platform/lookout.

