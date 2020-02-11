Amateur beer brewers bring their best

CQ BREWERS: Judging took hours of deliberation and the judges didn't mind one bit.

CQ BREWERS: Judging took hours of deliberation and the judges didn't mind one bit.

TALENTED CQ amateur brewers ensured judges at the CQ Craft Brewers Doug Blair Brew Competition got a real taste for their brew.

CQ Craft Brewers spokesman Carl Legros said the competition was to honour former member, Doug Blair, who passed away August 2019.

“Doug was an amazing man who did so much for the brewing industry as far back as the 1970s,” Mr Legros said.

“The competition had 25 entries or a variety of types of beer brewed by amateurs.

“Judges had the mighty task of tasting the results at Monkey Pig Brewery in Jabiru Drive in Yeppoon on the weekend and they were pleasantly surprised by the quality of entries received.

“We had five judges across two tables, three of which are qualified judges having completed exams to resume the position.”

With more than 200 members across Central Queensland, Mr Legros said the club held at least one event each month, usually in Rockhampton or Yeppoon which could include competitions, beer brewing workshops and get-togethers.

“We have a very relaxed friendly club, we brew some beer, share some beers and have a few laughs,” he said.

“In March we will host a workshop where people can learn more about brewing and create their own brew.

“In April, we will go back and taste the results of our amateur brewers’ efforts.

“All competitions have score sheets which are sent back to the brewers with advice and suggestions.

“In August we will tally all the score sheets and award one lucky brewer with this year’s title.

“Brewing is really quite the art, you are only limited by your imagination with so many varieties out there to try.”

Monkey Pig Brewery Owners Kat and Reg Taylor are very much in favour of seeing people learn new brewing skills.

“There really are some amazingly talented brewers in our region,” Ms Taylor said.

“The judges took from 8.30am until around 1pm in their deliberations of the 25 entries in the weekend’s competition.

“They are clearly committed to helping others brew some amazing beer. We can’t wait for the next workshop in March and then the tasting in April.”

Ms Taylor said the general public was really starting to show their appreciation for craft beers.

“In addition to the competition on the weekend, we have had a couple of huge weekends Rockhampton’s Australia Day Beer Festival and another in Gladstone,” she said.

“In some instances, people were happy to wait up to 30 minutes to taste one of our beers or spritzers.

“It’s wonderful to see people supporting both local business and local brewers.”