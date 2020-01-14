‘Amazing’ 80c Kmart item causes frenzy

AUSSIE home cooks are in a frenzy over 80 cent containers from Kmart that make meal prepping a breeze.

The specially designed boxes, which feature three separate compartments and lids, are available from the department store for $8 for a set of 10.

One mum recently took to Facebook share a snap showing meals she had prepared for her family using the containers and to rave about how impressive they were.

"Meal Prep done with the new Kmart containers. So convenient and also have the measurements on the bottom!" She captioned her post.

A savvy mum recently took to Facebook to reveal how she had used the containers to make healthy meals for her family. Picture: Facebook/Kmart home decor and hacks Australia



According to information on Kmart's site, the BPA-free containers are microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe.

Portion control has also been factored into the design, with each compartment featuring measurements embossed underneath.

Busy mothers who had seen the post were quick to say how impressed they were by the containers as well as share photos demonstrating their meal-prepping efforts.

Other health-conscious mums took to Facebook to show off their meal prepping efforts. Picture: Facebook/Kmart home decor and hacks Australia

One mum took to the thread to say how she had recently bought the Aldi containers as well as the Kmart ones, "and the Kmart ones are way better".

Another said: "I just did my meal prep with the $10 containers from Coles now regretting my purchases."

A third chimed in saying: "I just started my health kick so I definitely need some of these."

Another added: "DIY YouFoodz. Love this idea!!"

The containers were hailed a game changer by those on a health kick. Picture: Facebook/Kmart home decor and hacks Australia

Although many raved about the containers, a few commenters said they were concerned the plastic might be flimsy and break after a few uses.

"We've been reusing ours!" said one person reassuringly. "They're a pretty thick plastic!

"I was worried about this, but they've been amazing!" said another.

A third said: "We've had these for a few months, they're great, but the lids can be quite hard to open."

The containers are sold as a set of 10 and are BPA free, dishwasher and microwave proof. Picture: Supplied

When it comes to meal prepping, some basic rules can make the process far easier.

One of these is to focus on prepping a preferred meal. This can be breakfast, lunch or dinner. Don't try to do all three.

Another, according to fitness model and meal prep guru Alyssa Bossio, is having decent containers on hand.

"The best containers are durable plastic, BPA free, airtight and leakproof. Major brands like Rubbermaid or Sistema are good options," she said previously.

When it comes to meal prepping, one of the most important items is a selection of durable containers. Picture: Instagram/how2mealprep

Bossio also said meal prepping should be a "family effort" as creating meals with others made the whole process "a lot more enjoyable".

"(My boyfriend) Meir and I love food shopping together and finding new recipes to work with … And we blast upbeat music all the time while we cook!"