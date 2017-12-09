AMAZING HOME: Is this CQ front yard the best in the world?

1/37 South Keppel Island is offered through expressions of interest, though The Morning Bulletin understands the property will sell for more than $1m.

1/37 South Keppel Island is offered through expressions of interest, though The Morning Bulletin understands the property will sell for more than $1m.

IMAGINE a front yard and view like this...life will never be the same again.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Located on Great Keppel Island, approximately 17 kilometres from Yeppoon, is this piece of tropical paradise.

This home, which has been owned by a local family for years, is simply a boat ride away from the mainland.

Imagine a day at your island home relaxing on the balcony with your favourite beverage taking in the spectacular beach front view.

Selling agent, Tanya Edwards of Seachange Realty, said the "squeaky-clean” white sand was just a 30-second stroll from the balcony.

"Walk along the beach, explore the island's numerous walking tracks, go snorkelling, throw in a line; the activities are endless,” Tanya said.

The house is of solid hardwood construction and boasts two generous-sized bedrooms, combined lounge/dining, a spacious kitchen with a gas stove, hardwood floors, solar panels, a water tank and much more.

1/37 South Keppel Island is offered through expressions of interest, though The Morning Bulletin understands the property will sell for more than $1m.

Tanya said it was only listed a few days ago and had already generated strong interest from locals.

For more information click here.