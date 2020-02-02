Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

AMAZING IMAGE: Saltwater croc snapped at Reef

by Daniel Bateman
2nd Feb 2020 6:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SALTWATER in name, saltwater in nature.

A small saltwater crocodile has been snapped enjoying the fruits of the Great Barrier Reef, about 40km off the Far Northern coastline.

The juvenile croc was spied by Quicksilver Reef Cruises crew at Agincourt 3 reef activity platform yesterday, east of Cape Tribulation.

A small saltwater crocodile swimming at Agincourt Reef. Photo Credit: Indepth, Dave Barger
A small saltwater crocodile swimming at Agincourt Reef. Photo Credit: Indepth, Dave Barger

Quicksilver environmental and compliance manager Doug Baird said it was the first time in 30 years of daily trips to the reef that the company had spotted a croc so far out at sea.

It is believed the reptile might have been flushed out to sea during recent heavy storms.

"Our platform based crew monitored the crocodile which was away from the platform," Mr Baird said.

The Quicksilver crew will keep monitoring the reef for the croc, with Department of Environment and Science wildlife officers likely to assess the situation today.

More Stories

Show More
fnq lifestyle reef saltwater crocodile

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kids on a rampage in North Rockhampton shop

        premium_icon Kids on a rampage in North Rockhampton shop

        Crime Multiple arrest as police deal with a large group of children at shopping centre.

        Unpacking Livingstone's financial performance projections

        premium_icon Unpacking Livingstone's financial performance projections

        Opinion Mayor Ludwig says LSC is on track for a significant drop in debt

        Nola has hospital fees waived

        premium_icon Nola has hospital fees waived

        Health An elderly Capricorn Coast couple can breathe a sigh of relief their fight to have...

        Canavan looks forward to 2020

        premium_icon Canavan looks forward to 2020

        Opinion There’s plenty of reasons for our region to be positive about 2020 according to...