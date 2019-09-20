Amazing images: Croc makes meal out of jumping fish

Caz Goulding took this incredible snap of a fish jumping straight into the jaws of a huge croc making the most of fish trying to get across the infamous Cahills Crossing. Picture: Caz Goulding

LUNCH was served on a silver platter for the crocs at the Territory's infamous Cahills Crossing as dozens of mullet made the perilous journey from one side of the crossing to the other.

One huge croc, which Caz Goulding estimated to be more than 5m, snapped up two sizable mullet, one of which - incredibly - jumped straight into the hungry saltie's jaws.

Ms Goulding captured the amazing scene on video climbing onto the crossing and gulping down the fish.

People can be seen in the background trying to catch their own meal.

"He (the croc) had come up on to the crossing and snapped two (fish) while he was up there," she said.

Ms Goulding said once the croc had its fill it turned around and slunk off into the water.

The video was taken about 12.30pm last Friday and as the tide rose, the fish made their way over the crossing in larger numbers.

NT Fisheries research scientist Thor Saunders said it was likely the crocs had converged on Cahills Crossing as the fish had begun to migrate up the rivers to begin spawning.

"It's getting towards that time of year when most fish are beginning to spawn," he said.

"Specifically barramundi would be increasing in numbers at the mouths of rivers in preparation for spawning.

"Places like Cahills Crossing concentrate fish by providing an area of altered flow that attracts food so this makes them a productive hunting ground for predators like crocodiles."

Mr Saunders said there were three or four main species of mullet in the Top End.

"They are a key species for indigenous communities so there will be a focus on gaining information on these species if fisheries develop."