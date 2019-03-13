Menu
Amazing images of severe storm rolling into CQ

Michelle Gately
by
13th Mar 2019 10:03 AM
3PM: BILLIE Dries was working at Pegunny Station about 40km from Moura when this severe storm rolled over Central Queensland.

She captured some stunning photos from her iPhone in the tractor.

Billie Dries was working near Moura when she snapped this storm shot.
Billie Dries was working near Moura when she snapped this storm shot. Billie Dries?

Although there wasn't much rain from the storm for their property, Ms Dries said there was gusty wind whipping up a small dust storm.

Dozens of readers also sent in photos of the storm, which you can see in the gallery below.

 

10AM: DESPITE reports of wind gusts of 98kmh, there have been no reports of serious structural damage following the severe storm that swept over the region last night.

Rockhampton region State Emergency Service (SES) controller Eddie Cowie said there had been no reports of major damage overnight, but crews were called to several downed trees blocking roads or driveways last night.

He said there was some flash flooding reported in some areas.

Mr Cowie was expecting a few more calls this morning as people inspected the damage in the light of day.

He said it was important to be prepared for severe storms at any time of year, although it was approaching the end of the official storm season.

Storms are predicted for this afternoon in Capricornia.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

