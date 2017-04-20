Amazing photo of fire as smoke billows over Rockhampton

BACK BURN: The front line of a hazard burn in Rockhampton tonight.

A HAZARD burn at Mt Archer tonight is the main source of smoke billowing over Rockhampton suburbs.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there is no threat to any houses but motorists on roads covered with smoke should drive with caution.

ALERT: Firefighters are conducting a hazard burn at Mt Archer tonight.

The spokeswoman said Rockhampton could expect a lot more hazard burns as the region head into the drier months.

She said the current burns were likely to bring smoke to parts of the city for a couple of more days.

QFES on Tuesday also alerted Rockhampton to a hazard banned planned for yesterday at Guthrie Street Park in Frenchville which was expected to last for days.

"The burn is likely to last a number of days and smoke may affect Frenchville and the surrounding areas," the alert states.

"If smoke is affecting your area please close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if you suffer from a respiratory condition.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions."