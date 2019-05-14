Amazing talents put on display during competition

Mrs Merle Smith from Ridgelands branch with her winning entries in the 2019 QCWA Capricornia Division Interbranch hand craft competition.

Mrs Merle Smith from Ridgelands branch with her winning entries in the 2019 QCWA Capricornia Division Interbranch hand craft competition. Arlene Roberts

THE Queensland Country Women's Association Capricornia Division held a Division Handcraft Inter-Branch Competition on May 3 at the Wandal QCWA Hall.

The room was filled with the sounds of fun and laughter.

Displayed on tables through the room were craft items of various types ranging from crochet, knitting, sugar craft, patchwork, teddy bears, wood burning, bead work and much more.

The colours depicted the rainbow spread throughout the entries that appealed to the eye of many onlookers.

There were many sections that could be entered by both members and non-members.

Four ladies entered in the one women display and three branch displays helped to showcase the amazing talents of both the entrants and the QCWA handcraft teachers who help to teach ladies the crafts they are so interested in.

This year two sections were on offer for non-members to enter and these were beanies and fridge towels.

Don't be fooled by the way these items were made.

The judge saw how much talent and skill could be incorporated into entries that are used every day.

Amidst the prizes of the day there were two very special awards.

The Ada Ruff trophy was awarded to the best even weave item in the whole display.

This trophy was awarded to Chris Flannery from QCWA Emu Park Branch.

The best "One Women Display” was won by Mrs Merle Smith from QCWA Ridgelands Branch.

Merle also received several other prizes in the competition. Mrs June Killeen also from Ridgelands Branch won the "Hard Craft” section.

Every Friday, the Capricornia Division hold a handcraft morning in the QCWA Hall on Wandal Rd from 9.30am to 11.30am.

QCWA qualified hand craft teachers are on hand to guide you through the steps of any craft you wish to learn.

Members and non-members enjoyed sharing craft skills, working on craft projects and enjoying the warm friendly atmosphere.

To showcase completed items and the skills that can be gained, the Capricornia Division of the QCWA will also be holding their Division Finals in the yearly competitions at the Southside Rockhampton Library on July 9.

There will be displays of entries in photography, dress making and the international tea towel.

This year's country of study is "Lithuania”.

On August 13, there will be entries on display in floral art, cookery, knitting and crochet, handcraft, art and international soft and hard craft and school competition work along with a display on the QCWA product of study, which for 2019 is "Honey”.

Ladies, the invitation is not just to come along and view the displays, it is also inviting you to enter in the competitions if you would like to do so.

The competitions except for "handcraft” are open to anyone to enter.

These displays and judging of entries highlight the work that the members do and how their insight and passion for these crafts has kept them ongoing over many generations.

The ladies would be more than happy to welcome you to any handcraft mornings and at the displays that will be at the Southside Rockhampton Library.

If you would like to find out more details, contact the QCWA Capricornia Division president, Mrs Margaret Laughton on 0427 020 881 or email Margaret on qcwacap@gmail.com.