Amazing turnaround for dog on death row

A DOG on death row has been given a second chance thanks to the generous support of a Central Queensland community.

Nova was in Isaac Regional Council's pound in Moranbah and despite the council's best efforts, no one was interested in re-homing the Kelpie cross and so sadly, she was earmarked for euthanasia.

That's when local veterinary nurse Chloe Seymour stepped up.

"On the Monday I contacted the council and inquired if anyone had been interested and they said no, they hadn't had any adoption inquiries and that her euthanasia date would be Wednesday," Mrs Seymour said.

"That's when I decided to start a GoFundMe page to raise money to have all of her vet work done."

After learning a little more about Nova, Mrs Seymour thought Nova might be suitable as a PTSD service dog.

"I had spoken with Angie and Roger from PTSD Dogs Australia... about what requirements they would have if they were going to put her in their program, if that was something that they would consider, and they gave me a bit of check-list," Mrs Seymour said.

"So I went out and met her to just run through and see her personality and she was great. She was really loving and very cuddly naturally."

Nova and her rescuer, Chloe Seymour. Contributed

That's when Mrs Seymour decided to put a post on the Moranbah Community Noticeboard on Facebook, asking for donations towards Nova's release.

"A lot of people around Moranbah and around the area as far as Clermont donated money to have her released from the pound, which then I was able to (use to) do all her vet work," Mrs Seymour said.

"The Isaac Regional Council, when I spoke with them about what I would like Nova to eventually achieve, they were happy to work with me with their desexing cost and then the Moranbah Vet Clinic - Dr Jim - went through and discounted all her procedures so I could get all her yearly shots, her heart-worm vaccination...

"I could get her up to speed with everything and fit in with that budget of what everyone had donated.

"They also provided all her worming and flea and tick treatment as well, which we were really grateful for."

A week after Nova's vet care was completed, Mrs Seymour received word that Nova had been accepted into PTSD Dogs Australia's program.

PTSD service dog in training Nova. Contributed

"All of their working service dogs actually come from shelters or homes that are struggling to maintain their dog and they can't keep them with them," Mrs Seymour said.

"So I think that's a really big plus for that organisation, that each service dog was potentially facing euthanasia and they get that chance to go to work."

Dogs who complete their training with PTSD Dogs Australia are then gifted to a veteran or first responder, such as a firefighter, ambulance office or police officer.

Nova will spend the next four months doing basic training with Mrs Seymour before she is sent down to the Sunshine Coast in November to complete her advanced training.

"I knew it (rescuing Nova) was going to be a lot of hard work but I just really wanted to give her a chance," Mrs Seymour said.

"Best case scenario, she will be placed as a PTSD service dog with a handler. Worst case scenario, I would find her a great family that needed an active dog and enjoyed an active lifestyle."

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said it was a testament to an amazing Isaac community that people came together and supported Nova.

"Council took her to the veterinary clinic and paid for her microchipping and de-sexing so she was ready for a new home," Cr Baker said.

"We are proud to be part of Nova's journey. I know Nova made a big impression on everyone she met and we wish her luck as she makes her way through PTSD training."

Veterinary surgeon at Moranbah Veterinary Clinic Casey James said the company wanted to support Nova's cause as much as they could.

"We support mental health, so we basically discounted all the care she (Nova) required to go into that program (PTSD Dogs Australia)," Ms James said.

"She's a lovely dog, actually. I think she will do very well in the program once she's had all her training."

Founder and CEO of PTSD Dogs Australia Angie Weeks said Nova's story was "fantastic" because she had been on death row.

"Chloe worked with council and recognised those traits in her. She had days to go and the community rallied to be able to rescue this amazing girl," Mrs Weeks said.

"Nova the other day was put through her paces and was actually off leash and at 30 metres, Chloe started to (fake) cry and Nova ran straight back to her, which is pretty phenomenal for such an inexperienced dog.

"Her biggest thing is she's still a young dog so she just needs to learn calm, but that's just training and Chloe has got the skill sets to more than deal with that.

"I honestly believe she will save someone's life."

To donate to Nova's ongoing care, visit www.gofundme.com/f/donate-pound-to-PTSD-service-dog.