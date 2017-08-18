Amazing video of whales lapping up the Cap Coast

YEPPOON decky Anthony Vaughan isn't trading in his job any time soon.
The Freedom Fast Cats crew member said he sometimes sees 10 whales a day travelling between Yeppoon and Great Keppel Island.
These frequent whale visits have been capturing tourist's attention all in awe of their spectacle sparking conversation on social media, pinning CQ as whale central.
"You've never seen tourists have more fun, especially when they put on a show," Anthony said.
The keen drone enthusiast said the whale activity was on a par with last year, but they were getting more exposure as tourists rushed to get snaps of the friendly giants.
Local woman Kiha Bonney frequents Great Keppel Island weekly. She said there had been a huge increase in whale activity.
"We are so blessed to have such amazing sea life on our back-door," Kiha said.
Anthony has recently combined his drone skills with a day on the boats and captured amazing aerial footage of the creatures in action.
Clear skies are forecast for this weekend for a fun day at the beach.
But hold on to your hats as southerly winds are expected to be very strong.
