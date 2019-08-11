AMAZING VIDEO: superyacht crashes into marina

The superyacht MOATIZE ran aground at the Marlin Marina in Cairns tonight. It collided with the gangway at E finger.

UPDATED: Incredible video has emerged of the moment a multi-million dollar superyacht crashed into the Cairns Marlin marina.

Prawn Star Cairns, which had three boats filled with diners, has shared the video of the 45.6m yacht Moatize losing control, before it careened into the pier at E arm shortly after 6pm last night.

The video shows crew members onboard the luxury vessel waving their arms, warning people to flee.

Prawn Star Cairns, which owns and operates three floating seafood restaurants at E arm, is assessing the damage to the pier this morning.

EARLIER: People dining out on the Cairns Marlin Marina were treated to dinner and a show tonight after a superyacht crashed into the wharf.

Just after 6pm tonight, the 45.6 metre superyacht MOATIZE was attempting to berth at Marlin Marina and lost propulsion in one engine while the other locked full ahead.

The yacht lost control and hit the gangway onto the pier at E arm, where several boats were moored, including the trawler restaurant Prawn Star. The floating restaurant, which was full at the time, can hold 60 diners.

Ports North operations manager Richard Stevenson said they had called for an engineering assessment to determine the extent of the damage.

"The important thing is nobody was reported injured, the situation is safe and determined electrically sound," he said.

"We've had reports that (the yacht) hit other vessels on the way in.

"We've ascertained they are all safe but the extent of the damage is unknown, but they are all stable and nobody's sinking."

People attempting to get to and from the boats past the gangway were moved through one at a time by port workers on site.

Mick Tomkins, who watched the incident from Salt House restaurant was stuck waiting to get back to his boat berthed at E arm.

"He came into the mouth of the marina and just kept coming," he said.

"There was no stern propulsion whatsoever, I believe he might have hit a few of the dinghies.

"If it wasn't for the mudbank, it would have been a lot worse." Witnesses reported seeing crew on the bow of the yacht waving to people to get out of harm's way.

45.6 metre super yacht MOATIZE crashed into the E arm of the Cairns Marlin Marina on Saturday evening, causing damage to the ship's bow and to the marina gangplank. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Mr Stevenson said they called for assistance from rescue boats to remove the vessel.

"We're hoping it can be moved out of its current position and berthed safely tonight," he said.

A large crowd gathered along the pier to watch as port workers worked to assess the situation.

Emergency services were also called to the scene.