Amazon Australia Prime Day: Deals for 65 hours

AMAZON reckons its Australian Prime Day sale will be so huge it won't be contained in 24 hours.



So the online retail giant is extending the July 15 event to 65 hours.



Australian Prime members will have access to tens of thousands of products at discount prices including Alexa-enabled devices, fashion, video games, books, home, and kitchen



Prime Day will start at 00:01 AEST on July 15, running through 16 July, with thousands of deals available direct from the U.S. on Amazon.com.au through Global Store until 5pm AEST on July 17.



Prime members will also enjoy free expedited international shipping with no minimum order.



Rocco Braeuniger, country manager for Amazon in Australia, said, "We all love a bargain, and last year's Prime Day confirmed this, being our biggest day since the launch of amazon.com.au.



"We are excited to announce that this year will be even bigger, with Prime members Down Under not only being the first in the world to have access to Prime Day but also having the longest Prime Day event worldwide, with an extra 17 hours of U.S. deals through the Global Store following the end of the 48 hours of local deals."



Prime members have access to exclusive and award-winning Amazon Original series and other popular movies and TV shows with Prime Video, more than two million songs ad-free, over 1,000 e-books with Prime Reading, along benefits for gamers with Twitch Prime.



New customers in Australia can try Prime at amazon.com.au/prime with Amazon's 30-day free trial, and then join Prime for AU$6.99 a month, or save 30 per cent with an annual membership at AU$59.