Amazon scam targets Queenslanders

by Chris Clarke
4th Feb 2020 1:25 PM
SCAMMERS are posing as employees from tech company Amazon in a bid to trick unsuspecting victims into handing over their personal information.

The scam - which is common in the US and the UK - sees a caller pose as someone from Amazon and then begin the call by asking for payment, personal data or offering a refund.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority has urged Queenslanders to be mindful if they receive a call like this.

"If you receive a suspicious phone call, do not share any personal information and hang up immediately," an ACMA statement read.

"The scam call may be a recorded message or a person claiming to be from Amazon. This is a common phishing scam across the UK and US and is now targeting Australians."

Phishing scam messages are designed to look genuine, and often copy the format used by the organisation the scammer is pretending to represent, including their branding and logo.

