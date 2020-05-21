Amazon’s new $79 car hack coming to Oz

There is a new way to bring your old car into the 21st century.

Amazon is about to launch its Echo Auto in Australia. The device gives users access to Amazon's Alexa digital personal assistant in their vehicle.

Priced at $79 the Echo Auto is an affordable way to upgrade your car's infotainment.

The Echo Auto is compatible with all cars and connects to your car's radio either via auxiliary cable or Bluetooth and is powered by either a 12V or usb port.

The device gives potential buyers the ability to control music, calls, read messages, listen to map directions and organise their calendar via voice commands without taking their eyes off the road or hands off the wheel.

Most new cars come equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring technology, but drivers of older cars are forced to use their phone in a cradle or not at all.

This potentially puts drivers of older cars at a greater risk from driver distraction. The average age of cars on the road in Australia is more than 10 years, which is one of the oldest in the developed world.

Driver distraction is one of the biggest problems on our roads with drivers four times more likely to be involved in an accident if they are using their mobile phone.

Bernard Carlon, the executive director for the Centre of Road Safety has previously told news.com.au: "At 60 km/h, if you look at your phone for just two seconds, you travel 33 metres, virtually blind. A short lapse in concentration can have serious consequences."

"No phone call, email, message or social media post is worth risking your life or someone else's. Reduce the temptation by putting the phone out of reach - it's just not worth it."

