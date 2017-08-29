Ambos assess one patient at scene of crash

2.40pm: A WOMAN in her 60s was assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service officers at the scene of a two vehicle crash in North Rockhampton this afternoon.

A QAS spokeswoman said the woman did not sustain any injuries and declined transport to hospital.

There were no other patients from the Richardson Rd crash.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said one QFES crew spent 15 mins at the scene where both vehicles were off the road upon arrival.

He said police and tow truck were also in attendance.

2pm: EMERGENCY services are en route to a two vehicle crash in North Rockhampton.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said QAS crews were en route to a two vehicle crash on Richardson Rd, Kawana.

Other reports indicate one lane of traffic is blocked.

Reports indicate there is extensive damage to both vehicles and elderly patients are involved.