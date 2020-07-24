Ambos called to Gracemere after man tasers himself

Paramedics were called to a Gracemere residence after a man tasered himself.

SIXTEEN bucks bought Jack Dillon Wischusen a flashlight off the internet and an appearance in court.

In May the 20-year-old’s girlfriend called for an ambulance to assist him at a Gracemere residence after he tasered himself with the item he purchased online.

When paramedics arrived they noticed Wischusen was intoxicated, twitching, and they heard an “electrical sound.”

A check of his pockets revealed a weapon which was disguised as a flashlight and it was subsequently handed in to police.

Wischusen pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 23 to possessing a Category R weapon.

The court heard the “tactical flashlight” that Wischusen had purchased had a number of functions, many of which were unknown to him at the time.

On the night of the incident, Wischusen was at home cooking dinner and had consumed beers when he placed the taser on his arm and activated it.

That rendered him unconscious.

His girlfriend panicked and phoned an ambulance.

The court heard that Wischusen, a lab technician, had no criminal history and held aspirations of gaining employment with the Department of Defence.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said this incident was an example of why these items were illegal.

Considering Wischusen’s circumstances, Mr Clarke dismissed the charge and did not impose any penalty.

No conviction was recorded.