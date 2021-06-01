Menu
Paramedics are treating a woman for a head injury after being kicked by a horse.
News

Ambos rush to scene after woman kicked by horse

Jodie Callcott
by and Jodie Callcott
1st Jun 2021 12:26 PM
A WOMAN is being treated by paramedics after being kicked by a horse at a private property on the Gold Coast.

Emergency services were called to a Nerang property about 11.10am to reports a woman was kicked by a horse.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three crews were on scene treating the woman for a head injury and the high acuity crew were on their way to the scene.

jodie.callcott@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Ambos rush to scene after woman kicked by horse

horse injury

