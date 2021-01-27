Menu
Two vehicles crashed at an intersection in Fitzroy Street, Allenstown.
News

Ambos treat person hurt in two vehicle crash in Allenstown

Melanie Plane
27th Jan 2021 10:42 AM
UPDATE 11AM: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokewsoman confirmed paramedics were at the scene of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Fitzroy and West streets in Allenstown.

She said paramedics were assessing one patient, but there may be more patients needing treatment.

BREAKING 10.40AM: Emergency services are responding to reports of a two vehicle crash in Allenstown.

Initial reports suggest two vehicle have collided at an intersection on Fitzroy Street.

It is unknown if anyone has been injured in the crash, however all services are responding.

Those travelling in the area should take care and give way to emergency services.

