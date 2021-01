Emergency services are on the scene of a traffic crash at a roundabout in Denham St, Rockhampton. Photo: Jann Houley

A woman is being treated by ambulance officers following a three-vehicle crash in Denham St, Rockhampton.

The accident happened at 11.06am on the roundabout near Rockhampton Girls Grammar School.

Initial reports were the woman was unconscious.

Police and fire crews are also on scene.