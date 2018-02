A young boy was hospitalised after being pulled from a pool at Mudjimba.

A PERSON has been burnt at The Caves Sawmill this morning, emergency services have confirmed.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called the an incident at Auton and Johnson roads this morning, about 7.25am.

A QAS spokesman said the call came through with reports the patient had burns to their legs.

The patient was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.