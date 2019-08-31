Four ambulances called after eight people fall from ute
UPDATE 5.40pm
THREE men in their 20s have been taken to hospital after eight people fell from the back of a ute.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said four ambulance crews, including critical care paramedics, were called to the Verrierdale property just before 4pm after the ute rolled backwards down a driveway.
The three men were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
More to come.
EARLIER:
PARAMEDICS are responding to a report of people falling off the back of a ute as it rolled backwards on a driveway.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said officers had been called to a private residence at Verrierdale just before 4pm.
It's not yet known whether a person has been run over by the vehicle.
More to come.