Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CREWS CALLED: A helicopter has been called to a ute rollover at Verrierdale. Photo: File
CREWS CALLED: A helicopter has been called to a ute rollover at Verrierdale. Photo: File Tobi Loftus
Breaking

Four ambulances called after eight people fall from ute

Felicity Ripper
31st Aug 2019 4:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.40pm

THREE men in their 20s have been taken to hospital after eight people fell from the back of a ute. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said four ambulance crews, including critical care paramedics, were called to the Verrierdale property just before 4pm after the ute rolled backwards down a driveway. 

The three men were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come. 

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are responding to a report of people falling off the back of a ute as it rolled backwards on a driveway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said officers had been called to a private residence at Verrierdale just before 4pm.

It's not yet known whether a person has been run over by the vehicle.

More to come.

ambulance breaking paramedics qas ute verrierdale
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Brothers three senior teams hunting grand final berths

    premium_icon Brothers three senior teams hunting grand final berths

    AFL Great match-ups in do-or-die showdowns in AFLC Premiership

    J.M. Kelly exec’s X-rated password

    premium_icon J.M. Kelly exec’s X-rated password

    Business A computer password left no doubt of feelings towards QBCC

    The Central Queensland app bringing people together

    premium_icon The Central Queensland app bringing people together

    News What is CQ's latest tech start-up Serv-I?

    NAPLAN: School principal tells it like it is

    premium_icon NAPLAN: School principal tells it like it is

    Education Dodgy educational theories over 30 years are not working: Principal