A healthy Eastern Brown snake Samuel Hunt
Breaking

Ambulance called to snake bite on property near Rockhampton

vanessa jarrett
by
27th Oct 2018 10:38 AM

A 66 YEAR-OLD man has been reportedly bitten by a snake on a rural Rockhampton property.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call to Bycroft road, Bajool around 9am this morning.

QAS could not confirm if the snake bite has occurred as the man already had a compression bandage on when they got there.

READ HERE: Two men bitten by suspected brown snakes this morning near Bundaberg

He was taken to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

It is unknown what type of snake it was.

