Ambulance called to snake bite on property near Rockhampton

A 66 YEAR-OLD man has been reportedly bitten by a snake on a rural Rockhampton property.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call to Bycroft road, Bajool around 9am this morning.

QAS could not confirm if the snake bite has occurred as the man already had a compression bandage on when they got there.

He was taken to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

It is unknown what type of snake it was.