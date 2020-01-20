Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services.
Ambulance crews are attending Rural grass fire

Jack Evans
20th Jan 2020 1:56 PM
Ambulance are attending the scene of a grass fire in Canoona, North of Rockhampton to attend what is believed to be a firefighter having a medical incident.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed they had received a job for the same area as a fire is burning but could not confirm at this stage whether it was fire fighting staff.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said there was a 50m by 15m grass fire burning next to the Bruce Highway and crews were working to control the blaze.

Crews from the Caves and Kunawarara are tasked to the blaze.

A crew from Canoona was tasked but has been called off.

It is believed a firefighter may be suffering pre existing respiratory issues.

