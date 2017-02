AMBULANCE officers are assessing five people after a two-vehicle collision on the Capricorn Coast.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service said authorities were called to the collision, which ocurred at the intersection of Woodbury Rd and Mount Rae Rd, Adelaide Park, about 4.40pm.

The spokesperson said no-one was trapped in the crash.

An ambulance spokesperson said five people were being medically assessed.

It's not thought anyone has been seriously hurt.