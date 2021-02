Crash near the Red Lion Hotel on Friday February 12 in South Rockhampton.

Crash near the Red Lion Hotel on Friday February 12 in South Rockhampton.

A two-vehicle crash has occurred on Denham St in South Rockhampton near the Red Lion Hotel on Friday morning around 8.30am.

Paramedics came across the incident on their travels and stopped to render assistance.

Two occupants were involved and it appears there were no injuries.

Police were on scene doing traffic control