EMERGENCY services attended the scene of a two-vehicle crash outside Biloela's post office this morning.

At roughly 11.40am, crews were called out to the scene of the crash on Gladstone Rd.

Both drivers declined assessment by paramedics and were reported to be in a stable condition.

Queensland Police Service also reported the incident as "nothing too serious" and both drivers have exchanged details.