Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have been called to a Kawana address after reports a person has been stabbed (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Police have been called to a Kawana address after reports a person has been stabbed (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Breaking

Ambulance stood down after reports of stabbing

Maddelin McCosker
23rd Oct 2019 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

9.50AM: POLICE have found to sign of a stabbing or home invasion at a Kawana property this morning following repoprts of a stabbing.

Queensland Ambulance were stood down from the job shortly after 9.30am when police notified them that no one had been stabbed, adding they were no longer required.

9.30AM: POLICE are on the scene of a violent home invasion in North Rockhampton where a person is believed to have been stabbed with scissors.

It is believed to have occurred around 9.15am near Cant St, Kawana.

Emergency services have been called to a home after reports of a stabbing in progress.

It is knot known where the wound is but reports indicate the victim was haemorrhaging at the time of the call.

More to follow.

break news home invasion kawana police stabbing tmbbreaking tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Gemfields renamed? Locals 20-year fight for name change

    premium_icon Gemfields renamed? Locals 20-year fight for name change

    News The use of the one locality name has created many issues including mail delivery and problems for emergency service vehicles finding properties

    Mum and kids involved in crash on Bruce Highway

    premium_icon Mum and kids involved in crash on Bruce Highway

    News The single vehicle accident occurred at a section of road works on the Bruce...

    CQ the state’s manufacturing powerhouse

    premium_icon CQ the state’s manufacturing powerhouse

    News CENTRAL Queensland has emerged as the powerhouse of Queensland’s regional...

    ‘It’s the only option we have’ Mum’s last resort

    premium_icon ‘It’s the only option we have’ Mum’s last resort

    News Regional location has 12-year-old out of reach from vital services