Ambulance stood down after reports of stabbing

Police have been called to a Kawana address after reports a person has been stabbed (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

Police have been called to a Kawana address after reports a person has been stabbed (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

9.50AM: POLICE have found to sign of a stabbing or home invasion at a Kawana property this morning following repoprts of a stabbing.

Queensland Ambulance were stood down from the job shortly after 9.30am when police notified them that no one had been stabbed, adding they were no longer required.

9.30AM: POLICE are on the scene of a violent home invasion in North Rockhampton where a person is believed to have been stabbed with scissors.

It is believed to have occurred around 9.15am near Cant St, Kawana.

Emergency services have been called to a home after reports of a stabbing in progress.

It is knot known where the wound is but reports indicate the victim was haemorrhaging at the time of the call.

More to follow.