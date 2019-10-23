Ambulance stood down after reports of stabbing
9.50AM: POLICE have found to sign of a stabbing or home invasion at a Kawana property this morning following repoprts of a stabbing.
Queensland Ambulance were stood down from the job shortly after 9.30am when police notified them that no one had been stabbed, adding they were no longer required.
9.30AM: POLICE are on the scene of a violent home invasion in North Rockhampton where a person is believed to have been stabbed with scissors.
It is believed to have occurred around 9.15am near Cant St, Kawana.
Emergency services have been called to a home after reports of a stabbing in progress.
It is knot known where the wound is but reports indicate the victim was haemorrhaging at the time of the call.
More to follow.