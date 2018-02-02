Ambulances at scene of head-on collision on Yeppoon highway

UPDATE: PARAMEDICS treated no injuries from a head-on crash near Yeppoon this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service arrived at the scene around 3.45pm but treated nobody involved in the crash for injuries.

People involved were reportedly left in the hands of Queensland Police Service.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services also attended the scene near Cooee Bay as a precaution.

INITIAL STORY: AMBULANCES are rushing to a head-on collision where two cars reportedly collided in Yeppoon.

Initial reports indicated two vehicles crashed near Cooee Bay around 3.30pm today.

Air bags had reportedly erupted in one of the cars.

Authorities were on their way to the scene and injuries were unknown.

More to come.