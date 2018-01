A VEHICLE has ploughed over the edge of a bridge and into a creek in Mount Morgan this afternoon.

Reports indicate the vehicle was being driven by a 50-year-old male at the time before going over the edge of a bridge near a caravan park in the area.

The driver of the vehicle was reportedly out of the vehicle and walking around shortly after the incident but the vehicle was still in the water.

Queensland Ambulance Service were at the scene treating the man for minor injuries.

More to come.