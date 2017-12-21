Menu
Ambulances rush to three-vehicle crash entrapping one

Three car cash William and Denison Streets.
Shayla Bulloch
by

UPDATE: Ambulance crews attended the scene where four people were involved in a three-vehicle crash.

One person was treated for wrist injuries at the scene.

Three people declined treatment.

BREAKING: AMBULANCES are rushing to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Rockhampton this morning.

Reports indicate the crash occurred on the corner of Denison and William St in South Rockhampton involving a number of people.

One person was reportedly entrapped in one of the vehicles but has since escaped from the car.

Queensland Ambulance Service are attending the scene where "liquid” has leaked onto the road.

An elderly person is complaining of neck injuries while all others involved have unknown injuries.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
