Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jackson Murphy speaks to trainer Steven O'Dea (right) after riding Sabkhat to victory. Picture: AAP
Jackson Murphy speaks to trainer Steven O'Dea (right) after riding Sabkhat to victory. Picture: AAP
Horses

Time’s up for Sabkhat in not-so-fast opening

by NATHAN EXELBY
30th Jul 2018 11:22 AM

THERE was an amendment made to the official sectional time of Sabkhat's blistering Doomben win on Saturday that makes more sense of the way the race panned out.

On course, the semaphore board showed an official time of 1min 18.28sec and sectional of 35.51sec.

At that time, according to data provided by Daniel O'Sullivan of BetSmart, Sabkhat's first 750m of 42.77sec would have been the fifth fastest run over the Doomben 1350m this decade.

However, the official times recorded after the race amended the sectional to 34.28sec, which put Sabkhat's first 750m at a less frantic 44sec.

The 44sec ranks him at 105 out of the 626 races run over the trip at Doomben since 2010.

The quickest section in the time frame came in Music Magnate's 2016 Doomben 10,000, where Two Blue, Fell Swoop and Hooked carved up each other in a 42.05sec first section.

Time adjustment applies brakes to Sabkhat’s stunning sectional.
Time adjustment applies brakes to Sabkhat’s stunning sectional.

Natural Destiny's long-standing course record of 1min 17.09sec in 2006 came off the back of a 42.46sec opener and a closing split of 34.63sec.

THIS WEEK

Tuesday: Mackay, Newcastle, Albury, Geelong (synthetic).

Wednesday: Ipswich, Warwick Farm, Sale, Morphettville, Belmont, Darwin.

Thursday: Rockhampton, Hawkesbury, Coffs Harbour, Pakenham (synthetic), Northam

Friday: Gatton, Wyong, Goulburn, Geelong (synthetic), Carnarvon.

Saturday: Doomben, Randwick, Moonee Valley, Morphettville Parks, Belmont, Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Cairns, Bowen, Corfield, Goondiwindi, Middlemount, Nanango, Tambo, Kembla Grange, Wangaratta, Darwin.

Sunday: Sunshine Coast, Muswellbrook, Gundagai, Sandown Lakeside, Naracoorte, Port Hedland, Devonport (synthetic).

FormGuide

Related Items

doomben horse racing horses sabkhat

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Rocky's $575m residential plan most ambitious yet

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Rocky's $575m residential plan most ambitious yet

    News DEVELOPMENT was put on hold after being first approved by the council in 2013, but the wheels are turning again on the 2350 lot development.

    Man fights back after being held at knife point in Rocky

    Man fights back after being held at knife point in Rocky

    Crime POLICE hunt for two people who tried to rob a man this morning

    CQ business fined $31k for underpaying staff nearly $10k

    premium_icon CQ business fined $31k for underpaying staff nearly $10k

    Crime MINING company failed to pay welders' redundancy entitlements

    CQ support officer's story of survival inspiring others

    CQ support officer's story of survival inspiring others

    News 'It's not easy to ask, especially if you don't know what to do'

    Local Partners