American backpacker picks pineapples and serves coffees

TRIP TO OZ: Tanner Nagy has been staying at Yeppoon Beach House. He works at a Bungundarra pineapple farm and Waterline Restaurant on weekends. Vanessa Jarrett

AMERICAN backpacker Tanner Nagy is busy sweating it out picking pineapples during the week and serving customers on weekends at Waterline Restaurant - but it's all worth it because it means he will be able to stay in Australia with his working visa.

Tanner is from San Fransico, California and has been in Australia for nine months, the last three weeks of which he has been in Yeppoon.

He spent the first seven months of his holiday working at a bar/restaurant and a hostel in the heart of Sydney before taking a month long road trip up the East Coast of Australia.

It was here he first came across Yeppoon and stayed at the Yeppoon Beach House as a stopover to up north.

He loved the accommodation so much he decided if he had to three months of farm work above the Tropic of Capricorn he would stay there again.

"The beach house is really nice, it's fully remodelled and James will do anything for you,” Tanner said.

"He will drive you anywhere and pick you up, it's awesome.”

Tanner has now been in Yeppoon for three weeks and is liking it so far.

"I have never lived in small quiet town, always been in or five minutes out of the city,” he said.

"It's been a bit of a change.”

He has been working at a Bungundarra pineapple farm - something new he has never done before.

It has been quite hot with no wind, which makes for some sweaty days.

"I don't think I would make a profession out of it,” he said. "It's alright but probably not for more than three months.”

Tanner is loving Australia so far and says it is a lot like California. He did say however it is more affordable and has better pay.

"If you work in something that is not related to technology, working for YouTube, Snapchat or Google, you can't afford to live in California,” he said.