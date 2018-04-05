Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Golf

WATCH: Golfer dislocates ankle celebrating hole-in-one

by Staff writers
5th Apr 2018 12:01 PM | Updated: 12:14 PM

 

SOME bizarre scenes came out of Thursday's Masters action.

Tony Finau, the world No. 34, hit a spectacular hole-in-one at the seventh whole, and the reaction from both the crowd and golfer was as expected.

The Augusta spectators went wild, while Finau turned on the jets and sprinted toward the hole. However, in the midst of the celebration, Finau seemingly dislocated his ankle, dropping to the green in pain.

In an odd circumstance, the American popped his ankle back into place before limping toward the crowd.

Finau continued his round, with the injury not looking to be as severe as it looked.

Tony Finau of the United States falls after rolling his ankle while celebrating his hole-in-one on the seventh hole.
Tony Finau of the United States falls after rolling his ankle while celebrating his hole-in-one on the seventh hole.
editors picks hole-in-one
CCTV: Balaclava robbers on loose after string of Rocky crime

CCTV: Balaclava robbers on loose after string of Rocky crime

Crime POLICE on the hunt for two culprits, believed to have been involved in a number of incidents in the 'target area'.

  • 5th Apr 2018 1:01 PM
Chinese investor buys major Capricorn Coast resort

Chinese investor buys major Capricorn Coast resort

Property Businessman's big tourism plans for 215ha beachside location

Farnborough Rd to be closed for landslip repair

Farnborough Rd to be closed for landslip repair

News Traffic diverted as large rocks to fall during long-reach excavation

Young chef ambassador chosen for Beef Australia 2018

Young chef ambassador chosen for Beef Australia 2018

Whats On Celeb chefs include Curtis Stone, Adrian Richardson, Matt Golinkski.

Local Partners