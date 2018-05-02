American inspired techniques win best burger for Rocky cafe

Two Professors takes out win in Burger and Pie category for their Professors Cheese Burger.

Two Professors takes out win in Burger and Pie category for their Professors Cheese Burger. Allan Reinikka ROK020518aburger2

AMERICAN inspired flavours and trendy baking techniques influenced Brenden Motely in his quest to create the best burger in Central Queensland.

Head chef at Two Professors, Brenden said his exclusive techniques derived from international burger houses were the pivotal factors in taking home first place in a category at the Beef Australia CQ Food Excellence Awards.

"I was really surprised, we were up against a fair amount of other entries,” he said of the 'Burger and Pie' category.

Head chef Brendan Motley from Two Professors takes out win in Burger and Pie category for their Professors Cheese Burger. Allan Reinikka ROK020518aburger3

What started out as a custom order for the popular Rockhampton cafe turned into a menu favourite which had three main components that set them apart- meat, bun and cheese.

A chuck and short-rib blend gave the burger its delicious flavour with Brenden saying the beef was ground to his exact specification.

"It gives it a lot of flavour and texture opposed to a plain, one-cut beef pattie,” he said.

Topped on the beef was original Wisconsin cheddar which gave the burger its punch.

Housing all the delicious ingredients was a fluffy bun made from mashed potato which Brenden said was one of a kind for Central Queensland.

Two Professors takes out win in Burger and Pie category for their Professors Cheese Burger. Allan Reinikka ROK020518aburger1

"They are quite big down south. I take out a third of the flour and replace it with mashed potato,” he said.

The 'Professor Cheese Burger' won the title at the awards last month which showcased the best beef meals across the region.

"It's hard to top a good pie around here so I'm excited we took it out,” he said.

With the countdown on to the start of Beef Australia 2018 on May 6, Brenden said he planned to have some beef-inspired specials during the event.