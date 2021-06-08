American-style Rocky burger joint crowned best in town

Take Eat Easy has been crowned as Delicious' best burgers in Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast. PIC: Lachlan Berlin

Take Eat Easy has been crowned as Delicious' best burgers in Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast. PIC: Lachlan Berlin

Two of Rocky’s newest burger creators leapt into their new venture only a year ago, but they’ve just received the ultimate first birthday present - the title of Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast’s best burgers.

The Morning Bulletin and other News Corp mastheads ran their most recent Delicious competition, where readers nominated their favourite burgers on Facebook and voted on the websites.

According to readers, Take Eat Easy has taken the victory, with its American-inspired burger range.

Owners Jake Armstrong, originally from Emerald, and Franco Gugierrez, originally from Argentina, sold out of burgers on their first day on the job in June 2020.

They were operating out of a 3m x 3m food truck, but now employ eight staff and have a permanent shopfront on the corner of Musgrave Street and Lucas Street in Berserker.

Both owners have spent time in the United States and have taken inspiration from American food for their products sold in Rockhampton, with half of their ingredients sourced from Australia while their cheese and buns come from America.

“Originally, we were going to do breakfast stuff and lunch, and were going to do a steak burger,” Mr Armstrong said.

“We thought it would go really well here in a rural area, because of the beef industry – people love their steaks.”

But the owners say the reasons they’re the best is because of quality and consistency.

“With steak burgers, it’s really hard to keep consistency, where with our own burgers, if you mix the right cuts, they can always be the same,” Mr Armstrong said.

Mr Gugierrez said there were some differences with how Americans and Australians made their burgers.

“Here it’s more popular for beetroot and pineapple on a burger, but the American one are more like the bacon, the caramelised onions,” he said.

Other factors that have helped the new business thrive have been quite counterintuitive.

They took it easy with the advertising, so the business didn’t risk getting overloaded or too busy during peak times, helping staff prepare good food more easily.

Chairs and tables haven’t been set up either so people can come in and order their food without the tedious Covid sign-in.

In-store dining will be introduced soon.

