Ammonium nitrate plant concerns addressed at council table

REPRESENTATIVES from the proposed urea-ammonium nitrate manufacturing shed at Gracemere stood before Rockhampton Regional Council today and addressed councillors concerns.

The application, submitted to council in July for a site on Middle Rd, has been met with some contention and hesitation from the community as there was concerns there could a similar blast to what happened in Beirut in August.

Rocky’s Own Transport CEO and developer Bryan Smith has previously told The Morning Bulletin a “blast” was not possible as there were no chemical properties in the goods used.

After talk of the proposal blew up on social media, Mr Smith organised a meeting with the Gracemere community.

Issues of the products used, drainage and noise pollution were addressed at this meeting.

Further addressing the application, Mr Smith and town planner Gideon Genade presented a deputation at the council meeting today, in a bid to alleviate councillors concerns and answer queries.

It was a full council table with all councillors eagerly watching the presentation.

Mr Smith reiterated again there were no dangerous goods to be used at the site and there was no ability for anything to combust.

Councillor Ellen Smith questioned the distances to the nearest residence and it was explained they were a sufficient distance.

Councillor Donna Kirkland asked how many trucks were expected to come out of the site.

Mr Smith explained the site was also a transport depot so this would be factored in it.

He estimated 200 single trailers per year, however this would be dependent on the interest of the goods as it was a new product and it was unknown at this stage how popular it will be.

There was also concerns of drainage if there was a spill.

The application will be presented at the next council meeting on October 13, where it will be considered for approval.

