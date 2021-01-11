Ammunition, drug utensils seized during police raid

Two Rockhampton residents faced court last week after the search of a home in Park Avenue uncovered a number of illegal items.

Christopher Shane Neal pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8 to one count of authority required to possess explosives.

Rebecca Anne Guy pleaded guilty to one count of possess utensils or pipes that had been used.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police executed a search warrant at a home in Park Avenue at 8am on December 6, 2020.

Mr Fox said during the search police found two rounds of ammunition.

He said Neal told police the rounds belonged to him.

He said Guy declared there was a bong in the house, which police found along with two grinders.

He said Guy told police she used the utensils to consume marijuana.

Both Neal and Guy addressed Magistrate Jason Schubert regarding the offending.

Neal said the rounds were to be made into necklaces.

He said they were empty and disarmed but understood it was illegal to have them.

Guy said she had since ceased consuming marijuana.

Neal was fined $500 with a criminal conviction recorded.

Guy was fined $400 with no criminal conviction recorded.

All items were forfeited to the Crown.

