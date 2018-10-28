Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Ammunition explodes as firefighters battle house blaze

Tara Miko
by
28th Oct 2018 7:55 AM | Updated: 8:10 AM

A HOME has been destroyed after a fire broke out in a lounge room last night.

Emergency services were called to the Flagstone property, east of Toowoomba, just after 9.50pm after the fire broke out inside the structure.

The occupants of the home had evacuated when Queensland Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene on Rossells Rd.

Firefighters reported ammunition could be heard exploding as they battled to bring the blaze under control.

Two 40kg gas cylinders were quickly ventilated and cooled but the structure itself could not be saved.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were put on standby at the incident and treated one person for smoke inhalation.

They were taken to hospital for further treatment.

The property, which was powered by generators, was destroyed in the fire.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze are ongoing.

editors picks flagstone house fire queensland ambulance paramedics queensland fire and emergency services structure fire toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'I'll be back': Crash fails to sour Enduro-X experience

    premium_icon 'I'll be back': Crash fails to sour Enduro-X experience

    Motor Sports FRAME BY FRAME: Epic shots of rider's spill on the log wall

    WATCH: First look at Yeppoon's Surf Lakes in action

    WATCH: First look at Yeppoon's Surf Lakes in action

    News Four separate reef breaks at different levels, lengths being tested

    Rescue helicopter rushed to truck rollover

    Rescue helicopter rushed to truck rollover

    News Two police units also responded

    Private CQ fuel operator: prices are 'an absolute disgrace'

    premium_icon Private CQ fuel operator: prices are 'an absolute disgrace'

    News Urging concerned residents to take the issue to their local MPs

    Local Partners