Amputation reason why woman couldn't make date

HAVING your little toe amputated is one good reason not to appear in court, but make sure you get a medical certificate at the time of the surgery.

This is the lesson one Mount Morgan woman learnt.

Civeena Amel Tattam pleaded guilty to two fail to appear in court charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 28.

Tattam, who approached then bench in a wheelchair, told Magistrate Cameron Press she had asked for a medical certificate for the court, but found out she had asked for one too late.

The 46-year-old woman said she had her little toe amputated due to diabetes complications.

She had been required to appear in court for a charge of possessing a drug utensil, which she is now seeking legal advice about.

Tattam was fined $300 for the failure to appear charges.