Amy Shark promises one of her best performances in Winton

AUSSIE TALENT: Australian singer Amy Shark spoke about her beginnings, her career path and her upcoming Winton gig.

AUSSIE TALENT: Australian singer Amy Shark spoke about her beginnings, her career path and her upcoming Winton gig. Brett Costello

BEFORE Amy Shark rose to fame in 2016, she found it "a real struggle” to master her craft in her hometown.

Born on May 14, 1986 on the Gold Coast, the popular artist burst onto the scene and radios across the country in 2016.

As she opened up to The Morning Bulletin last week, the trendy radio queen revealed there was no services for her on the Gold Coast while she was a budding musician.

But she wouldn't let anything stand in her way of conquering her goals.

The Australian Indie-pop starlet has since spawned a string singles such as Adore, I Said Hi and All Loved Up.

"A few years ago, the only way to play music was if you were playing Cold Chisel or Tracy Chapman covers in pubs,” she said.

And so the driven musician travelled to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne for her original material to be heard by new audiences.

Amy found these times hard as finances were in short supply and no management or other support was available to help her along the way.

But the Aussie songstress said the Gold Coast has since "made some massive changes”.

"There's great little venues popping up and market halls where people are playing,” she said.

And as the singer-songwriter reflected on this period of time in her life, she concluded she'd done the best she could to get ahead in the industry.

Amy found herself addicted to writing material which fuelled a want in her to record.

Then she'd perform covers in pubs and clubs so she could earn money to afford recording sessions.

"I would write all week after my day job, and then play two weekends-worth of cover gigs and then go into a studio to record my own songs,” she said.

At this time, she would perform acoustic as she "didn't really have any producers that were good with beats or production.”

Amy Shark conquers the 2018 ARIA Awards

And though it took her a while to find her sound, her writing was therapeutic to "get things off my mind and off my chest”.

"The songs which connect the most is when you feel it and songs you are connected to,” she said.

While the road ahead remains unknown, Amy knew she wanted to continue to create great music and perform as long as she can; and a Grammy Award to top it all off.

Amy Shark will electrify audiences in Winton for the Way Out Fest which will be held from April 25 to 28.

Her Central Queensland fans can expect high energy and her popular hits.

"I feel like I have a lot of responsibility to end the night with a bang...it could possibly be one of my best shows to date,” she said.

Amy said the drought-affected communities in Western Queensland have been "through hell and back”.

"Anything that could take their minds off that for a while (I think) is a really good thing,” she said.

"I'm more than happy to be a part of that.”

Tickets are on sale at www.wintonswayoutwestfest.com.au.

Head there for more information.