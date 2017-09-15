An 1885 iconic Rocky home suddenly on market

IT DOESN'T take an agent or auctioneer to realise just how iconic to Rockhampton, 165 Caroline St, The Range is.

A simple stroll through is enough.

The 132-year-old home in the heart of the Athelstane Ranges is part of a dying breed. Homes like this are rarely available.

Restored to former glory but unaltered in both style and presence, the magnificent five-bedroom, five bathroom, two storey home, sits comfortably amongst the grandest in the region.

Now set-up for dual living, this now modern-day masterpiece has come on the market, offering a rare look into Rockhampton history.

With traditional high ceilings, chequered kitchen flooring and built-in original telephone (from 1885) it is a step back in time.

The pale-blue coloured home has been used as a bed and breakfast since 1985 under the name Athelstane House, adding to its prestige.

Ray White Rockhampton principal agent David Bell. Contributed

Ray White Rockhampton principal David Bell is certain this home will gain the interest it is due.

"From 1885 to 1946, the Williams family owned it. They had a store in the city and we think William St was named after them. He was also in charge of the parks and gardens," David said of the 132-year-old home.

"Then from 1946-1985 it was owned by an AMP representative.

"The last owners restored it and set up the dual living. They have been living down stairs."

165 Caroline St features

Upper Level

4 spacious bedrooms with air-conditioning; three of the bedrooms with ensuites

Expansive chef style kitchen with a large Belling stove & oven

Beautifully appointed Formal dining & lounge with plantation shutters & French timber doors

12 foot ceilings throughout the upper level of the home

Gorgeous polished timber floors

Lower Level

Master bedroom with large ensuite and walk in robe

Stunning main bathroom with bathtub

Large living area with a built-in bookcase

Ultra-modern spacious 2nd Kitchen & dining room which overlooks the sparkling in ground pool

Extensive verandas on both levels allowing you to embrace the beautiful serenity

Fully fenced 1922m2 allotment with well-established gardens.

In his 11-year tenure, David hasn't sold a home that could justly compare to this one.

"While 11 years isn't too old in real estate, I have never sold a home of this stature," he said.

"I love the high ceilings and the beautiful timber floors. I think it will see plenty of interest.

"The backyard is great too. Heaps of access and the full block is landscaped and terraced."

Recent REIQ statistics paints a sorry outlook for Rockhampton. Rocky has dropped 1.2% for the last quarter with a median price of $261,750 from 125 sales.

Three suburbs however buck the trend, The Range, Frenchville and Lammermoor have held their own in the last five years despite the region's poor form overall.

Ray White Rockhampton too, buck the trend.

"I don't think Rocky is going as bad as the stats portray, my whole team has sold quite a few recently," he said.

"In August we sold 26 homes for $8million in Rocky region. We were are sitting on 1.8% vacancy rates only for rentals.

"The buyers have been both local and people coming to the area for work. A mixture.

"But those three suburbs mentioned are definitely in the elite category. They all are still able to hold value no matter what is going on.

"They are just great suburbs and really popular."